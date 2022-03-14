Search

14 Mar 2022

Over 30,000 cases of Covid confirmed across Ireland in 7 days

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 5:22 PM

Two thousand one hundred PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today (Monday March 14). 

It marks a recent escalation in the number of positive cases, with 31,364 cases confirmed by PCR over the past seven days. 

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 7,271 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday (Sunday March 13) with 5,475 PCR-confirmed cases. 

On Saturday (March 12), the HPSC was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases with 5,791 people registering a positive antigen test. 

Over a thousand people with Covid-19 are currently in Irish hospitals, with 42 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 

Data on antigen tests is reportedly provisional and not directly comparable with laboratory PCR-confirmed Covid cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker. 

According to the HPSC, the incidence rate over fourteen days is 1,126.1. 

Overall, 6,611 people have died with Covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local News

