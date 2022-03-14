Search

14 Mar 2022

Ukrainian President to address US Congress amid the escalating war

President Zelensky will speak on Wednesday to members of the House and Senate

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 4:35 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

As the war on his country intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to deliver a virtual address to the US congress on Wednesday March 16.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.

They said all legislators are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the US Capitol.


Cherry trees blossom as the US Capitol is seen amid the snow in Washington

It comes as Congress recently approved 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Mr Zelensky spoke by video with House and Senate legislators earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

