REVEALED: The county where last night's €5.4m winning lotto ticket was sold

A lotto player in Dublin had a celebratory Saturday night after winning the massive €5,365,262 jackpot in last night’s draw.

The Dublin player has officially taken the title of third Lotto jackpot winner of the year as well as Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed in the coming days.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s (12th March) draw were: 13, 21, 28, 37, 45, 46 and the bonus was 33.

Last night’s draw saw over 100,000 players win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games which, in addition to the jackpot win, included two players in Dublin and Offaly who matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €48,403 each.

The Dublin Match 5+Bonus winner purchased their winning ticket on Friday 11th March at Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt Shopping Centre in Foxrock, Dublin 18. The Offaly player scooped their €48,403 prize after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Macs Place, Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co. Offaly.

Each of the biggest winners from Saturday night’s draw are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. The three players from Dublin and Offaly should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Thirteen might be unlucky for some but that wasn’t the case for a Dublin Lotto player who last night officially became the 13th National Lottery millionaire of the year as well as the third Lotto jackpot winner of 2022. So far this year, we have seen Lotto jackpot wins in Mayo and Meath and now we have a Dublin addition to the growing list. We will be announcing further details on the winning location soon but in the meantime, we are urging all of our Lotto players in Dublin to check their tickets very carefully today as one lucky player now has a ticket worth the astonishing amount of €5,365,262.

“Saturday night also proved to be a big night for two other Lotto players in Dublin and Offaly who matched five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund worth almost €100,000. Both players will now go on to claim €48,403 each. If you purchased your ticket for Saturday night’s draw at Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt Shopping Centre in Foxrock, Dublin 18 or at Macs Place, Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co. Offaly, check your tickets carefully as you could be one of our Match 5+Bonus winners!”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.