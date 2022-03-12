WATCH: Twitter lights up as Toy Show favourite Adam King receives award
Twitter has lit up with congratulations for RTE Late Late Toy Show Star received an award from Cork Civic Life. Adam received a Pride of Cork award in front of a star-studded crowd.
Delighted @AdamKingIRL you are very special pic.twitter.com/erXAqWP2lL— Cork Civic Life (@corkciviclife) March 11, 2022
Adam, who shot to fame on the 2020 RTE Late Late Show has brittle bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare, life-long genetic condition of bone and connective tissue.
He told Ryan Tubridy on the show in 2020 that he couldn't be an astronaut because of his condition and stole the hearts of the nation with his upbeat attitude and warmth. His 'virtual hug' gesture to Ryan went viral and even spawned a number of initiatives between Adam and An Post.
Adam received a standing ovation as he received his Pride of Cork award on Friday night.
Twitter users rushed to congratulate him and he was even trending on Saturday morning.
Pride of Cork ❤@corkciviclife pic.twitter.com/emO3Hzxklm— Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) March 11, 2022
Just wonderful, so heartwarming— Brigid ☘ All views are my own. (@Brid_PA) March 12, 2022
Congratulations Adam, so well deserved #Adam #AdamsVirtualHug #AdamsAward pic.twitter.com/3sKD3udNDU
Congratulations Adam, from all your friends here at @TrigonHotels, especially the team at @No1CorkHotel #PrideOfCork https://t.co/06pQii1r7m— Trigon Hotels (@TrigonHotels) March 11, 2022
Congratulations Adam on your award. Well deserved @AdamKingIRL— Elaine Cremin (@ElaineCremin) March 12, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.