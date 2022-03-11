Search

11 Mar 2022

'Unfortunately it is positive' - Simon Harris tests positive for Covid-19

11 Mar 2022 11:44 AM

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has confirmed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Hi everyone,” he posted.

“Woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test. Unfortunately it is positive.

“Will be working away from home for next few days.

“Suggestions to occupy the time in isolation also welcome!”

Mr Harris, a regular presence on social media who helped lead the response to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, received a flood of well wishes after confirming that he had tested positive.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway posted: “Take care Simon.”

