Netflix announces price hike for Irish subscription packages

Netflix has announced it will be increasing the price of its subscription packages for new and existing customers in Ireland.

The basic plan for Irish customers will increase by €1 and €2 for the Standard and Premium tiers, respectively.

The basic plan is increasing to €8.99.

The standard package, which allows users to view content on two screens at the same time – is rising to €14.99 from €12.99. The premium Netflix subscription plan – which lets users stream TV shows and movies on four devices simultaneously – will increase by €3 from €17.99 to €20.99.

The streaming service said the cost of its basic plan is rising for the first in eight years. It says last updated its prices for other tiers in March 2021.

The price change is immediate for all new members, while existing members will be notified by email 30 days before they come into effect, depending on their specific billing cycle.

The streaming giant has said that the price changes will allow it to “continue investing in best in class productions” and “offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films” to customers.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.

“We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”