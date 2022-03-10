€200 rise in maintenance grant will benefit 60,000 students, says Harris

Over 60,000 Irish students will benefit from a €200 increase in the maintenance grant.

That's according to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, who today (Thursday March 10) announced the "real and tangible" changes for the new academic year.

The minister also announced a €1000 increase in income threshold for the standard rate of grant, as well as a reduction in distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant from 45km to 30km.

He said, "I’m delighted today to sign these regulations, which will deliver much-needed assistance to students and families across the country.

"The [sic] increase in the maintenance grant will offer direct financial assistance to over 62,000 students, and increasing the eligibility cut off point by €1,000 will ensure even more students qualify, and more families can access support.

"Reducing the distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant also means more students who are living away from home or travelling to college will qualify for the higher grant. This will make a substantial difference to many people."

The student grant system opens from today for renewals, and will open for new applications on April 28.

Minister Harris concluded: "We will continue to make changes to assist students. For any student experiencing difficulties currently, there is a significant allocation to the Student Assistance Fund and I would encourage students to contact their access offices to avail of these funds."