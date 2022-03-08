Ireland's largest independent bookstore to re-open under new ownership

Ireland's largest independent bookstore has today (Tuesday March 8) announced it is re-opening under new ownership.

Staff of Chapters Bookstore in Dublin confirmed the owners of Gamers World are taking over, with a relaunch planned on Friday March 11.

It has also been confirmed the same staff and manager will be returning for the shop's new chapter.

The beloved store informed customers it was closing its doors for good in October last year after forty years, with staff saying a final goodbye on Twitter at the beginning of February.

It stated: "One final thank you for your support and custom over the past 39 years. It has been great to see so many of you over the past number of months. The whole team is humbled by the response to our closure, and so proud of the legacy that we leave behind."

In a post published today, staff tweeted: "We just couldn’t let it go! The Gamesworld lads from the back of Chapter’s Middle Abbey St, Kev & Mick are the new owners of Chapters - reopening Friday 11th March!"

Fans of the store expressed delight on social media, with one person stating, "This is wonderful news. No visit to The Metropolis is complete without paying a visit. Wishing you and your team loads of light and luck."

RTÉ broadcaster, Rick O'Shea, also welcomed the news and offered his congratulations.

The shop will be located at the same site on Parnell Street.