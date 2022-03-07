Search

07 Mar 2022

FOOD RECALL: Batches of vegetable products pulled from shelves at Irish supermarket

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

07 Mar 2022 5:19 PM

Batches of vegetable products are being pulled from shelves at a popular Irish supermarket. 

Dunnes Stores' Semi Dried Cherry Tomatoes 120g is being recalled due to the detection of elevated levels of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos-Methyl. 

Affected batches include products with best before dates of April 21, May 6 and May 20. 

A number of coleslaws have also been recalled, including Butlers Coleslaw 250g, Butlers lite Coleslaw 250g and Butlers Egg Mayonnaise 390g, due to the potential exposure to Listeria monocytogenes. 

Earlier in the week, Baxter & Greene products containing shredded cabbage and/or carrots were also recalled for the same reason. 

The implicated batches of Butlers regular and lite have best before dates of March 13, 14 and 15, while the egg mayonnaise has best before dates of March 12, 13 and 14. 

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected products and return to Dunnes for a full refund. 

No receipt is required. 

The supermarket has apologised for the recalls and for any inconvenience caused. 

