BREAKING: Man arrested after gate crash at Russian Embassy in Dublin

A man has been arrested after a lorry collided with the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin today (Monday March 7).

An Garda Síochána have confirmed an incident of criminal damage occurred on Orwell Road at approximately 1.30pm.

The man was taken by Gardai to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A video of the lorry backing into what appears to be the closed gates of the embassy has since gone viral.

A large truck has crashed through the gates of the Russian embassy in south Dublin. One man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/35yLDfGhEd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 7, 2022

Cheers can be heard near the end of the video - which was posted on Twitter this afternoon - however it is unknown at this time whether or not the incident was accidental.

Protests have been ongoing at the site for a number of days following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army.

The road is currently closed.