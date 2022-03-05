 Labour agrees rules for election of new leader as Kelly stays on until result revealed

Rules have been agreed for the election of a new Labour party leader following the resignation of Deputy Alan Kelly.

A statement released today (Saturday March 5) confirms adoption of the new rules by the party's Executive Board.

Deputy Kelly made the announcement of his shock departure on Wednesday evening after serving as leader for less than two years.

According to the deputy, his parliamentary colleagues informed him they had "lost collective confidence" in his leadership.

He said, "This was a surprise to me but I accept the decision. We had a number of frank discussions in recent weeks. I have to acknowledge that we haven't been able as a party to move on in the opinion polls and I have deep regret about that."

According to today's statement, a candidate for the leadership position may be nominated by at least two Oireachtas members of the parliamentary party, or at least five constituency councils whose members constitute at least 10% of the constituency's party membership.

Nominations will reportedly be accepted until 12pm on Thursday March 24.

Following the outcome of a contested election, polls will close on Friday April 22 with voting by postal ballot.

Only TDs are eligible to put themselves forward as candidates for Labour leadership and any TD seeking nominations from constituencies must inform the General Secretary.

If there is only one nominated candidate they will be deemed elected on Thursday March 24.

Deputy Kelly will continue as Labour leader until the election has concluded.