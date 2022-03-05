Listeria fears prompt cabbage and carrot product recall from Irish food producer

An Irish food producer has issued a recall of products containing shredded cabbages or carrots - such as coleslaw - due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Milnes Foods Ltd voluntarily withdrew the implicated batches.

Affected products include Baxter & Green foods at Irish supermarket Dunnes Stores, including the Avocado and Bean Wrap, Asian Noodle & Chicken Salad Bowl, Thai Coleslaw, Asian Slaw, Coleslaw (both serve over and self-serve), Sausage Roll lunchbox, and sandwiches/lunchboxes containing shredded cabbage or coleslaw.

All batches have use by/best before dates of March 1 to March 3, with the exception of Hanniffy's Fresh Home-made Coleslaw, with a use by date of March 8.

Symptoms of Listeria Monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe and cause serious problems.

Particularly vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems such as the elderly.

The time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average 3 weeks, but can range between 3 and 70 days.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.