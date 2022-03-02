Search

02 Mar 2022

'We can never take peace for granted' - Archbishop asks Irish catholics to pray for Ukraine

'We can never take peace for granted' - Archbishop asks Irish catholics to pray for Ukraine

'We can never take peace for granted' - Archbishop asks Irish catholics to pray for Ukraine

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

02 Mar 2022 1:41 PM

Archbishop Eamon Martin is asking Irish catholics to unite with Pope Francis in praying and fasting for Ukraine this Lent. 

The archbishop made the comments yesterday (Tuesday March 1) ahead of Ash Wednesday today, and is launching a social media campaign to encourage the faithful to use social media to grow closer to God during this time. 

The forty day period of Lent lasts until Thursday April 14 and marks the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. 

He said, "Our Lenten journey this year begins as we watch the distressing and frightening scenes from Ukraine. Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine. We can never take peace for granted. We must always work for peace, pray for peace and make sacrifices for peace. All of us have the capacity to build peace by our words, our actions and our attitudes to others. We choose to sow peace or conflict, love or hate, to build up, or to tear down, to heal or to hurt, to forgive or to resent, to soothe or to inflame.

"Pope Francis has invited us all to unite in prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday. I encourage the people of Ireland to join in this moment of prayer and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. I also ask that during the season of Lent that our acts of fasting, prayer and charity might keep in mind the people of Ukraine and all those in areas of conflict on our world." 

Pope Francis previously called on both Catholics and non-believers worldwide to fast in solidarity with Ukrainians as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. 

Archbishop Martin said, “As we prepare for Easter over the next 40 days, our spiritual conversion can be nourished by daily actions, thoughts, prayers and words.  In his message for Lent 2022, Pope Francis is inviting the faithful to sow seeds of hope." 

He is inviting people observing this year's Lent to avail of his #LivingLent initiative on social media and to access online resources with suggestions for fasting, prayer and charity. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media