25 Feb 2022

Man appears in court over fatal farmland shooting

25 Feb 2022 1:46 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Co Dublin earlier this week.

Keith Conlon, who was shot on farmland at Hazel Grove near Tallaght on Tuesday, died on Thursday at Tallaght University Hospital.

Diarmuid Phelan, 53, with an address at Kiltalown Lane, appeared before Tallaght District Court on Friday.

A small crowd gathered outside the court on Friday morning, as Phelan was taken away by Irish police.


Garda at the scene of a shooting on farmland in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Appearing before Judge Patricia McNamara wearing a white, open-necked shirt, the senior counsel and law lecturer did not speak during the brief hearing, only acknowledging his name.

Detective Garda Michael McGrath, from Tallaght Garda Station, provided the court with details of arrest, charge and caution.

The judge said that there was no application for legal aid.

Phelan was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday 4 March.

