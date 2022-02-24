Search

24 Feb 2022

'Shelter in secure place' - Govt issues urgent advice to Irish citizens in Ukraine

'Shelter in secure place' - Govt issues urgent advice to Irish citizens in Ukraine

'Shelter in secure place' - Govt issues urgent advice to Irish citizens in Ukraine

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

24 Feb 2022 12:29 PM

The Irish Foreign Ministry has issued "urgent" consular advice regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine. 

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, all Irish citizens currently present in Ukraine are being advised to shelter in a secure place. 

The call comes following military action taken by Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who this morning (Thursday February 23) televised an address as attacks began in Ukraine. 

President Putin warned other countries against any attempt to interfere, stating it would lead to "consequences you have never seen in history". 

In a statement, the Irish Foreign Ministry said, "Do not move around the country in the coming hours. Please follow the advice of local authorities."

They confirmed updates will be posted on the department's Twitter page as the situation develops. 

The move by Putin, which has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities, has been condemned by nations all across Europe, as well as the United States.  

Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the attack and stated on Twitter: "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in [World War 2] years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. [Russia] has embarked on a path of evil, but [Ukraine] is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks." 

Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, confirmed Ireland's diplomatic team in Kyiv has moved to a safe place. 

He called Russia's attack "a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state". 

He stated: "Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them. Rocket attacks and explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media