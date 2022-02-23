3 year strategic plan for Adoption Authority of Ireland launched by Children's Minister

The Adoption Authority of Ireland's (AAI) strategic plan for the period between 2022 and 2024 has been launched by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The plan was launched yesterday (Tuesday February 22) by Minister Roderic O’Gorman ahead of the implementation of the Birth Information and Tracing Bill 2022, which is currently at Third Stage in the Dáil.

Once enacted, this landmark legislation will give adopted people their original birth certificates as well as early life and medical information.

Speaking about the strategy, Minister O'Gorman said, "The Plan will guide the AAI’s mission to ensure the provision of the highest possible standards of adoption related services, throughout the lifelong adoption process, with the best interest of children as the first and paramount objective."

Priorities for the AAI over the next three years include pursuing children's best interests in all adoption cases, achieving the highest standards of adoption services, and fostering a culture of innovation and research.

The newly launched plan also includes an implementation timeline.

Earliest deliveries of objectives will be in 2023, when the Birth Information and Tracing Bill is expected to be successfully implemented.

The development of an organisation ready to adapt quickly to changes in legislation is also planned by the start of 2024.

It's hoped goals to improve awareness and understanding of the adoption process, along with the progression of relationships with adoption stakeholders, will be implemented by mid-2023.

Chief Executive of the AAI, Patricia Carey, said, "Within the next three years AAI will further enhance communication to the public and those involved in the adoption processes to encourage awareness and understanding around adoption matters.

"The implementation of the Birth Information and Tracing Bill will bring additional challenges, as well as strong opportunities. We will ensure that our staff feel supported and will continue to develop a culture where all staff and stakeholders are empowered to contribute towards the success of the Authority."