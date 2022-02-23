Search

23 Feb 2022

McConalogue praises 'resilience' of mart staff as facemask rules come to an end

23 Feb 2022 2:12 PM

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is praising the "tremendous resilience" of livestock mart managers and staff as the requirement to wear facemasks comes to an end. 

Minister Charlie McConalogue made the comments today (Wednesday February 23) ahead of the rule change due to take effect from Monday February 28. 

He paid tribute to their efforts in keeping marts operational throughout the pandemic and said, "Mart managers and their staff, as well as buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring." 

According to the minister, marts showed "a remarkable ability to completely evolve their selling practices" to meet the challenges posed by Covid-19. 

He continued: "Buyers have returned to the ring, while online sales are continuing as part of a blended approach. I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts, adhering to the COVID-19 measures, has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of Covid-19 in our communities while protecting Ireland’s food security.

"I admire and respect the efforts of marts and their customers to keep each other safe while keeping the wheels of our sector turning." 

However, he also acknowledged the virus still remains in communities and urges all farmers and mart staff to continue to heed public health advice. 

