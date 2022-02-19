Thousands of homes and businesses still without power following Storm Eunice

ESB repair crews worked through the night to restore power to more than 70,000 users after their electricity was cut during Storm Eunice.
Around 8,000 households and businesses remained without supply on Saturday morning, ESB said.
We have now restored power to 72K customers who lost electricity following damage to the network caused by #StormEunice. Our crews are continuing to work to restore power to our remaining 8K customers. Restoration times on https://t.co/cwxXH3X4kM.For emergencies call 1800 372 999 pic.twitter.com/MBz5VRfMjj— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 19, 2022
“Our crews are continuing to work to restore power to our remaining 8K customers.”
A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place across the Republic and Northern Ireland.
Met Eireann has said unsettled weather will continue over the weekend in the wake of Storm Eunice.
A status yellow rain warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 4pm on Sunday.
Hazardous conditions this morn due to snow/ice. ❄️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 19, 2022
Milder & brighter weather with scattered showers following from the SW.
More rain & drizzle will move in from W later today.
Highs of 5 to 10C
Ballinamore Co. Leitrim at 8am⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UlsYTrrW6N
