19 Feb 2022

Storm Eunice: Tributes paid to council worker killed by falling tree while clearing storm debris

Storm Eunice: Tributes paid to council worker killed by falling tree while clearing storm debris

19 Feb 2022 1:17 PM

An Irish council worker who died after being hit by a falling tree has been named locally as Billy Kinsella.

The father-of-one was clearing debris from a road close to his home in Co Wexford when he was hit as a tree came down during Storm Eunice.

Tributes have been paid to the 59-year-old, from Clonroe in Gorey.

Mr Kinsella, an employee of Wexford County Council, had been attending the scene of another fallen tree in Ballythomas when he was fatally injured.

Sinn Fein councillor Fionntan O Suilleabhain, who lives close to Mr Kinsella and grew up with his family, was among those to pay tribute.

“People in the area are devastated. It is such a tragedy for his wife Rita and their only child Conor.

“Billy died in the line of duty while out doing council work and attending the scene of a fallen tree. He died round the corner from where we both live and he died in a manner that makes it most tragic.

“He comes from a well-respected family and a very hard-working family. He was a quiet family man who was devoted to his son, who he brought to sporting events all over.

“Conor plays for the under-20s Wexford team and would be heavily involved in GAA, like Billy’s father was before him.

“People are very shocked.”

Fianna Fail councillor Donal Kenny said: “I knew Billy quite well. He was a nice easy-going fella and was one of those lads who got on with his day’s work.

“He was out doing his job to keep the roads clear.

“It is very difficult for his family.”

