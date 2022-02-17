Gardai arrest man following armed robbery on Ireland's most famous shopping street
Gardai have arrested a man in his 40s following an armed robbery at a business premises on Ireland's most famous shopping street.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (Wednesday February 16) at approximately 3.20pm.
According to Gardai, the lone male entered the business armed with a weapon and threatened staff members, before leaving the scene on foot with a number of items from the premises.
A number of items stolen were located after a follow-up search by Gardai.
The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The investigations is ongoing.
