ALERT: Snow and hazardous conditions expected on Friday as Storm Eunice hits

Storm Eunice is expected to bring 'disruptive and challenging' weather on Friday (February 18) with Met Éireann warning of snow, hazardous driving conditions as well as a risk of fallen trees.

The meteorological service has issued a yellow snow, wind and rain warning associated with the storm from Friday morning until Friday afternoon.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin, said, "We’re keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring some challenging weather conditions, especially on Friday morning as strong winds, heavy rain and snow moves across the country.

“At the moment it looks like northern and western areas are most likely to see the heaviest snow falls, with southern areas expected to see the strongest winds, however we’re still a few days ahead and the details of when and where are likely to change. With this in mind, we’re urging people to keep a very close eye on the forecast and warnings for their area as these may change in the coming days.”

Commenting on the possibility of coastal impacts, Met Éireann’s hydrometeorologist, Jennifer Canavan, said, "We’re in a period of high tides at the moment and this in combination with strong winds and stormy conditions means there is a high risk of large coastal waves and coastal flooding on Friday, especially along southern and eastern coasts.

“As such we’re urging people to take extreme care near coastal areas and paths.”

#StormDudley will clear away tonight

While tamer, Thursday will be blustery with wintry showers & sunny spells

However #StormEunice will arrive later Thursday night, bringing strong winds, rain & snow on Friday

Remaining unsettled over the weekend with further spells of rain/wind pic.twitter.com/MRkKMAGCG5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2022

Storm Dudley today (Wednesday February 16) brought strong winds across the country, with gusts reaching 80 - 110km/h in hilly areas and along exposed coasts.

People along coastal areas are still being warned of a risk of flooding as well as spot flooding in other areas from heavy rainfall.

The yellow wind warning for Storm Dudley is in place until midnight tonight.