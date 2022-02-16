Over 5,000km of Irish roads to benefit from €600m investment scheme

Over 5,000km of regional and local roads in Ireland will benefit from a €597million investment programme.

Details of the scheme were announced today (Wednesday February 16) by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, revealing the funding package will allow for the maintenance of approximately 3,100km of roads and the strengthening of a further 2,550kms.

Speaking today, Minister Eamon Ryan said, "The main priority in 2022 continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network."

According to the Department of Transport, twelve regional and local road improvement projects were identified for development in the 2018-2027 National Development Plan, six of which are completed with construction underway on another four.

Minister Ryan continued: "Last year I introduced a climate change adaptation grant for works on roads at risk due to the impact of climate change and severe weather events. I am pleased to say that this funding will continue in 2022 with €15 million being allocated for 355 climate change adaptation projects.”

Other allocations for the investment programme include €282million for road pavement strengthening works, €20million for drainage works, €75million for preventative surface dressing work, and €12million for safety improvement works.

As well as this, funding of €16 million is being allocated for 350 bridge rehabilitation schemes to be progressed.

Bridge rehabilitation work is required to maintain and renew old bridge stock, which is made up of approximately 80% masonry arch structures.

The minister concluded: "I would also explain that these grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year."