15 Feb 2022

Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on Valentine's Day

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 10:47 AM

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Offaly.

The crash happened yesterday morning (Monday February 15) just after 10am on the N52 at Bunaterin, near Tullamore.

The man, who was in his early 70s, was fatally injured.

Gardai said his body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The second driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road had been closed earlier on Monday to allow a forensic investigation to take place, but has since reopened.

