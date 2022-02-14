'A really exciting time' - Harris announces €430m investment in third level education

Minister Simon Harris and Minister of State Niall Collins have today announced the allocation of €430 million towards an "ambitious" new phase of investment in the further and higher education sectors.

Almost half of the funding will be directed to the expansion of skills centres and apprenticeship programmes across Ireland, as well as the establishment of further education and training (FET) colleges.

Speaking today, Minister Harris called it "a really exciting time" for third level education.

He said, "As we progress the policy for a unified tertiary system, it is vitally important we invest in infrastructure across the system.

"Capital investment is essential to realising our full potential and ambitions. This new phase will involve targeted capital investments of some €430 million over four years, in addition to existing grant schemes and support for projects already approved to proceed by my department."

The funding available to the FET sector through these new programmes is reportedly more than triple the total capital expenditure in the sector over the past four years.

Minister Harris continued: "The next phase of investment will position the further and higher education sectors to together cater for rising demand by offering a comprehensive range of complementary options for learners. This includes increasing numbers of school leavers seeking further and higher education places - including apprenticeships – as well as those seeking to reskill and upskill throughout their lives."

The new programmes will see significant capital investment in the higher education sector, including a programme dedicated to strengthening Technological Universities and a programme driving reform of the FET sector.

Minister Collins said the new investment will make "a significant contribution" to supporting the skills pipeline.

He said, "The emphasis on support for balanced regional development is very welcome. We are also keen, through our investment approach, to encourage close collaboration between higher and further education providers."