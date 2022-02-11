Lotto jackpot winner comes forward to claim massive prize

The most recent Lottery jackpot winner of close to €5 million will have a very enjoyable weekend after they came forward to collect their winnings.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of Wednesday night’s €4,687,612 Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their life-changing prize.

The Meath winner took the title of second Lotto jackpot winner of the year after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at a local store close to the Kildare and Meath border.

The winning store location where the €4.6 million ticket was sold will be revealed tomorrow, Saturday 12th February.

Meanwhile, the two Match 5 + Bonus winners who won an incredible €105,046 each in Wednesday’s draw have also made contact with the National Lottery.

The Donegal player purchased their winning ticket at Sharkey’s Service Station on the Gweedore Road in Dungloe while the Wexford winner purchased their ticket at Osborne’s Daybreak on the Arklow Road in Gorey.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a big week for Lotto! We have now seen two jackpot winners so far this year after a player in Meath won the life-changing amount of €4.6 million on Wednesday night.

"We were thrilled to hear from Ireland’s newest jackpot winner and we are now in the process of making arrangements for them to claim their life-changing prize.

"And that’s not the only midweek winner who we heard from! The Donegal and Wexford players who won €105,046 each after matching five numbers and the bonus in the midweek draw have also come forward to claim their prizes.”

