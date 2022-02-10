Search

10 Feb 2022

Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis today

Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis today

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Feb 2022 12:03 PM

The Government is expected to announce a range of measures later today, Thursday, designed to tackle the spiraling cost of living.

It comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the Government has failed to address rising costs and inflation.

In recent days, Government ministers admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.

An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee on Thursday afternoon.

Government figures, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, had been promising a package of measures designed to reduce the pressure on households.

It has been suggested that a €100 household credit on energy bills may be doubled, as part of that package.

There has also been speculation that the fuel allowance period could be extended.

Sinn Fein has urged the Government to go further, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald asking the Government on Wednesday to introduce a three-year rent freeze to allay costs for renters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media