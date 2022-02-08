Search

08 Feb 2022

Gardaí renew appeal for murder victim on 10th anniversary

Andrew was murdered by a group of individuals at his home in at Links View Park Buncrana. Co Donegal on February 9, 2012

Lili Lonergan

08 Feb 2022 5:31 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Tomorrow, Wednesday February 9, 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the murder of 24 year old Andrew Allen.
 
Andrew was murdered by a group of individuals at his home in at Links View Park Buncrana. Co Donegal on February 9, 2012.
 
He was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire at Churchbrea, Fahan which is three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.
 
An Garda Síochána are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but Gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.
 
Six people have been arrested and questioned during the course of this investigation with up to 700 lines of enquiry followed over the past 10 years. An Garda Síochána are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation. 
 
An Garda Síochána together with our counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate this heinous murder.
 
Now with the passage of time An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.
 
Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion. Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

