TD apologises for 'shop around' and 'stop complaining' comments about cost of living crisis

The Fianna Fáil TD who urged people to "shop around" and not complain about the cost of living crisis has issued an apology.

Deputy Seán Fleming issued a statement about his heavily criticised comments which he made on national radio on Monday.

"I did not intend to imply people shouldn't complain about the cost of living, that wasn't my intention and for that I apologise. I was urging people to also shop around for best value, in addition to measures being taken by the Government," Deputy Fleming said.

"The government and Fianna Fáil take the issues around the cost of living very seriously. We are taking action to help ease the cost of living pressures many are currently facing. I am very aware of the cost of living pressures that are currently confronting people and businesses," the TD added.

The Laois/Offaly TD had come in for considerable criticism for his comments on RTE's Drivetime radio programme on Monday evening.

Guests on RTÉ's Claire Byrne show later that night roundly criticised him for his remarks. One woman told the show she had to open the door of her cooker to try and heat her house that morning, as she couldn't pay her gas bill.