Beetroot product sold in Ireland recalled due to possible presence of GLASS fragments
A beetroot product sold in Ireland has been recalled due to the possible presence of glass fragments.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the notice with information on the recall of a batch of shredded beets.
Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all stores supplied with the implicated batch of Victus Buraczki Pasteryzowane Wiorki 420g.
The affected batch is has a best before date of August 25 2022 with a code of 25.08.2022/A.
Consumers who have purchased a product with this code are advised not to consume it.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.