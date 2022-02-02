Ryanair fails to overturn appeal on compensation for passengers affected by 2018 walkouts
Ryanair has failed in its bid to overturn a court ruling that it cannot avoid paying compensation to passengers affected by industrial action.
Tens of thousands of customers were affected when flights were cancelled due to a series of walkouts by pilots and cabin crew during the summer of 2018.
The Dublin-based carrier claimed it was exempt from awarding compensation because the disruption was due to “extraordinary circumstances”.
But the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) disagreed and took legal action against the airline.
The High Court rejected Ryanair’s position in April 2021 and, on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed its attempt to overturn that decision.
The killing of Eddie Fullerton is one of 17 murders and seven attempted murders that Person K has been linked to
Councillors in Derry have called for a suburban rail service serving Derry and the wider North West City Region to Letterkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.