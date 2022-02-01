Time is running out for one lucky Lotto winner to claim prize

A Lotto player could be set to lose out on close to €30,000 unless they claim it within the next week.

Lotto players in Kilkenny City are being urged to check their tickets from the Wednesday 10th November draw as a Match 5 prize worth €28,908 remains unclaimed.

The Lotto Match 5 winner has just one week left to claim their prize as the claim deadline is close of business on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday 9th November at the Circle K Service Station on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny City.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Wednesday 10th November were: 06, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 27.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players who may have purchased their tickets in Kilkenny City for the 10th November draw to urgently check their old tickets.

"With the claim deadline for this prize fast approaching, we are eager to hear from the Kilkenny winner as soon as possible. We are appealing to all of our Lotto players who may have purchased their ticket for the Wednesday 10th November draw at the large Circle K Service Station on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny City.

"There is a player who has a ticket worth €28,908 which is yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased on Tuesday 9th November and the winner has until close of business on Tuesday 8th February to claim their prize. If you are this Lotto Match 5 winner, please make contact with our our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize," the spokesperson said.