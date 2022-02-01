ICU Covid-19 patient numbers hit new low as hospital figures also drop

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care has fallen to its lowest number in 8 months, latest figures reveal.

There were just 66 patients with Covid-19 in ICUs across the country this morning according to the latest figures released.

This is a drop of nine, down from yesterday's total of 75.

Figures for Covid-19 patients in hospital has also dropped, with a total of 624 patients in hospital this morning.

That number is down from yesterday's total of 692.

There were a total of 3,872 positive PCR tests with a further 4,759 positive register antigen tests.

Despite the high number of positive test in recent weeks, figures for those requiring hospital and ICU treatment have been on a downward trajectory since the middle of January.

The total of 66 Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care is the lowest figure since May 10, 2021.

The number of hospital patients is the lowest figure this year, dating back to December 30.