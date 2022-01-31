Hospital numbers for Covid-19 patients remain low, despite slight increase

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospital remains under 700, despite a slight rise since the weekend.

Monday typically records the highest number of the week, with 692 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today.

Of that figure, 75 patients required intensive care treatment.

This figure was a slight increase on Sunday's ICU total of 66.

That number was the lowest figure in ICU with Covid-19 since May of last year.

The numbers for Covid-19 patients requiring hospital and ICU care have been on a downward trajectory since early January.

The positive news on hospital numbers in recent weeks come as international travel restrictions ease tomorrow.

From 1 February 2022, Covid vaccine certificates for primary vaccination series will not be accepted for travel if more than 270 days (approx. 9 months) have passed since the final dose in the primary vaccine series. Vaccine certificates based on booster/additional doses are not time-limited.

Passengers without proof of vaccination as above, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the prior 6 months, must show evidence of a negative ('not detected') PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland.

From February 1, passengers can travel to Ireland with accepted proof of vaccination for Novavax (Nuvaxovid), which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

An EU Digital COVID Certificate can be used as evidence for travel of COVID-19 vaccination, booster vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Find out how to get your Digital CVID Certificate at www.gov.ie/dcc