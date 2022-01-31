SEAI announces funding for energy research projects in Ireland

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland today announced that it has awarded 49 new projects €19.8 million in Government funding, supporting and enabling a wide range of energy research in Ireland.

The projects bring together leading academic institutes, industry partners, and not-for-profits to tackle key areas in our national efforts to transition to a low carbon society.

There was a significant increase in national demand for energy research funding in 2021 with 56% more applications compared to the most recent call in 2019, proving it an extremely competitive Call.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD said:

“Developing solutions that will deliver cleaner energy for our homes, businesses and communities, this highly competitive National Energy Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) funding call is leading the energy transition in Ireland.

“With such diverse areas as green hydrogen, robotics for wind farm maintenance, biofuels and technologies for increasing energy efficiency in buildings, this investment sees Ireland’s researchers take exciting steps forward in our national efforts to meet our binding climate targets.”

The results and outcomes from these research projects will reinforce and widen access to data, expertise, and research resources for policymakers to support sustainable energy policies based on cutting edge science.

This programme attracts a range of academic and non-academic applicants, working collaboratively and independently. It helps foster knowledge and innovation into industry know-how and academic practices.

The 2021 SEAI National Energy Research, Development & Demonstration (RDD) Call also involves co-funding partnerships with the Department of Transport and Geological Survey Ireland.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Margie McCarthy, Director of Research and Policy Insight at SEAI said:

“We cannot solve tomorrow’s problems with today’s thinking. Ireland’s energy system is currently being transformed with exciting opportunities to harness a range of safe, secure and sustainable sources that can create a clean energy mix. However, we are not there yet.

Research into a range of sustainable energy technologies and resources, from data gathering to pilot studies is critical to ensuring Ireland is at the international forefront of this fast-paced transition and can support emerging Irish enterprises.

This funding will accelerate the development and deployment of competitive energy-related products, processes, and systems in the Irish marketplace. Emerging energy markets are facing new technical and social barriers, and this funding is critical to supporting innovative solutions.”

Project examples include:

- Inclusive Sustainable Cycling (ISCycle): Inclusive E-bike uptake and sustainable use

- Building evaluations for indoor air quality and comfort in the non-residential sector following energy efficient improvement (BENEFIT)

- A comprehensive decision support tool for end-of-life wind turbines of Ireland; lifetime extension, decommissioning, repowering, repurposing [WindLEDeRR]