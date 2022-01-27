Minister announces €1million funding for small local mental health services

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People has launched a €1million fund for small local groups delivering mental health services across the country.

The funding, announced by Minister Mary Butler today (Thursday January 27), is part of a €10million once-off allocation of mental health supports promised on Budget Day.

It's hoped the funding will help support the work of local groups delivering "vital" mental health services in Ireland.

Speaking about the news, Minister Butler said, "The €1 million fund is a critical part of this overall allocation and will provide once-off grants ranging from €5,000 to €30,000, designed to encourage and support local voluntary groups to respond to the particular mental health needs of their local areas."

Minister @MaryButlerTD announces launch of €1 million mental health fund to be distributed in partnership with Mental Health Ireland @MentalHealthIrl pic.twitter.com/iApHyDkYJU — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 25, 2022

Eligible agencies can submit proposals through an online portal, which will open on Monday January 31.

The minister added: "Tailored local supports can have a significant impact on people’s lives by reaching out and responding to local needs. This fund provides a real opportunity to improve mental health and well-being outcomes for all members of our communities."

The news came ahead of controversy this week surrounding alleged harm caused to children by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Co Kerry.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned a recent "shocking" report into prescribing practices at Kerry CAMHS, and has since called for a national audit of mental health services.