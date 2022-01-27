Taoiseach to commemorate 50 years since Bloody Sunday by laying wreath in Bogside

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will lay a wreath at the Bloody Sunday monument in Derry’s Bogside area, on Sunday morning, in remembrance of the 14 people killed by British paratroopers 50 years ago this weekend.

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 11.00am, immediately after a ‘Family Walk of Remembrance’ which will re-trace the route of the original Civil Rights march.

Afterwards, the Taoiseach will meet members of the families privately in the Museum of Free Derry.

The Walk of Remembrance will set off from Creggan Shops at 9.15am and make its way to Rossville Street for the wreath-laying.

The Bloody Sunday Trust says the walk is principally for family members. It has asked members of the public who wish to show their support for the families to do so in a responsible, socially-distanced way.

On Sunday afternoon, a specially recorded message from President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, will be shown for the first time at the ‘Beyond the Silence’ event in Guildhall Square.

The event will take place before a restricted audience, and the President’s message – to the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry – will be broadcast on a large screen and streamed live at https://bloodysunday50.com/live-events/

Beginning at 4.00pm on Sunday, ‘Beyond the Silence’ will be hosted by actor, Adrian Dunbar, and will feature tributes to the victims, musical and public performances. Guildhall Square will fall silent at the precise time when, on January 30th, 1972, British paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside.

Attendance will be restricted during the event, in accordance with public health regulations for the pandemic. Free tickets to the event in Guildhall Square are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-silence-bloody-sunday-50-tickets-250120024727

Five hundred places have been reserved for family members. The original complement of 1,000 tickets for the wider public has been increased to 1,500, following the relaxation of some Covid restrictions.

Those planning to attend ‘Beyond the Silence’ are asked to assemble in Guildhall Square from 3.30pm on Sunday.