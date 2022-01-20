Search

20 Jan 2022

Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital continues to decline

Number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment continues steady decline

Reporter:

David Power

20 Jan 2022

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has fallen again as figures dropped to their lowest in over two weeks. 

A total of 896 Covid-19 patients are receiving care in hospital. That figure is down from yesterday's total of 911. 

The latest figure is the lowest since January 4 when hospital case numbers were going in the opposite direction. 

The amount of Covid-19 patients hospitalised appears to have peaked on January 12 when there were 1,055 patients requiring treatment in hospital. 

However, since then the numbers in hospital have been declining, almost on a daily basis. 

The number of patients requiring intensive care treatment have also remained steady with 90 patients currently in ICU, an identical figure to the previous day. That number was three lower than the previous day. 

There have been a number of positive indications that the Omicron variant wave has now peaked, and numbers are on the wane. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that current restrictions were due to stay in place until the end of the month but they could be lifted next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting today (January 20) to discuss the easing of restrictions.

It is expected that Nphet will approve the removal of the 8pm closing for the events and hospitality sector that has been in place since before Christmas.

Local News

