Taoiseach promises funding for domestic violence refuge centres following death of Ashling Murphy

Funding will be provided to tackle domestic violence and violence against women, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised.

In the wake of the Ashling Murphy murder, it has emerged that a number of counties do not have centres available for victims of domestic violence.

In light of this, the Taoiseach gave an assurance that funding will be provided for services, while speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland earlier today.

"I can understand people's cynicism, and scepticism about whether this will be done. I can assure people it will be done. It will be followed through," he said of funding for services.

"The death of Ashling Murphy has shocked the nation. We saw in the Dáil yesterday that all parties are resolved to work together... to create a cross-party mechanism to ensure that we can fulfill these timelines and ensure that we're not back in a year's time asking why these timelines weren't met," An Taoiseach said.

In recent months, it emerged nine counties do not have refuges.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said "we must all work together to achieve a shared goal of zero tolerance of violence and abuse against women".

Several domestic violence support groups gave evidence to the Joint Justice Committee recently, she said.

"As the Taoiseach has said, I am leading the development of the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender based violence," Minister McEntee outlined.

"We have been working on this strategy for a year, and we listened to those in the sector who work on the frontline. And I am so grateful for their work, their support and their contributions.

"We listened to victims and survivors," she said.



"It will be underpinned by clear actions, timelines for reform and robust accountability mechanisms. It will be resourced as it should be," Ms McEntee said.