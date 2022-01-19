Winner of €19 million jackpot comes forward as shop that sold winning ticket is confirmed

The winner of Saturday night’s record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot has officially made contact to begin the process of claiming their life-changing prize, the National Lottery has confirmed.

A newsagents situated in the heart of Castlebar has been confirmed as the winning location for last Saturday’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket purchase.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Laura’s XL store on Hopkins Road in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The Mayo player became the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in the game after matching six numbers in the 15th January draw.

The ‘Will be Won’ mechanism, which was introduced to the game ahead of last weekend’s monumental draw, was not required on Saturday night due to the player matching all six numbers.

The win brought to a close a 62-draw rollover which lasted seven months. The jackpot has been rolling over since June, 2021.

The Lotto jackpot had been capped at €19.06m since the end of September last year as it had reached the highest amount ever in the Lotto’s history.

Speaking at today’s announcement, shop owner Laura Scriney spoke of the excitement she felt on receiving the news from the National Lottery that her store had now taken on such an historic title.

“The entire county really has been buzzing with chatter about the Lotto jackpot since the weekend with everyone wondering where exactly the winning ticket was sold. When I heard that our store was the lucky location, I was in a complete state of shock.

"I knew that it was a Castlebar shop but finding out was completely overwhelming! I am only in business since 2019 so this is certainly a big moment for me and my family. Saturday night was such a huge draw and one that’s been the talk of the town for the week now so we are absolutely over the moon to have played a part in this. The winner truly is the luckiest player in Ireland now and we wish them all the very best with their win,” she said.