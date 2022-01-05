Gym chain Flyefit undeterred by massive financial losses due to pandemic

File Pic
The well-known gym chain Flyefit has stayed optimistic in its vision, despite the fact that it has suffered massive financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It follows after Flyefit announced a €10 million investment programme in four new premises and upgrades to existing facilities last October.
According to BreakingNews.ie, consolidated accounts for Flyefit Holdings Ltd have shown that the pre-tax losses of €2.71 million in 2020 follow pre-tax profits of €4.66 million in 2019.
This has resulted in a negative swing of €7.38 million: specifically, it followed revenues decreasing by 48 per cent of €9.1 million, from €18.97 million in 2019 to €9.85 million during 2020.
Other notable findings from the aforementioned accounts included:
Both of the gym's directors, Brendan O’ Hagan and Séamus Kennedy took huge cuts to their own pay, as directors’ pay was reduced by 76.5 per cent or €325,500 from €425,500 to €100,000 for 2020.
Despite this, in their report accompanying the 2020 accounts, both Mr O' Hagan and Mr Kennedy said that the 2020 results were "satisfactory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic."
In 2020, the business received €623,643 in Government supports last year, under the heading of "other operating income".
Flyefit currently operates 16 gyms in Dublin, along with one gym in Cork.
