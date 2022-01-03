Search

05 Jan 2022

Hospital figures for Covid patients rise to highest number in 10 months

Hospital figures for Covid patients rise to highest number in 10 months

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has risen to 804, the highest number since last February. 

This number represents the highest total since February 17th last.

It is 74% higher than last week, and 72% up on two weeks ago.

There were 124 new hospital cases in the past 24 hours, with 30 discharges in that time. 

In contrast, the number of patients requiring ICU treatment has dropped slightly to 87 in ICU.

This figure is down four when compared to last week.

While the hospital numbers trend is alarming, Professor Luke O’Neill predicts 2022 will be the year we win the fight against Covid.

The immunologist said we will be able to return to normal life in the next 12 months – likely starting in spring.

He said: “The ultimate mission of medicine must be to get us back to the way things were. To get back to living full lives.”

Prof O’Neill said: “By the time we get to March and April, it will be a different story entirely – watch.”

He said widespread antigen testing, vaccine boosters and the arrival of new, effective medications for the virus means: “We will be able to live with it, because of all these various strategies.”

It is expected that this will mean no more masks, scrapping of social distancing and an end to the Covid pass system for hospitality. Annual vaccination jabs for the elderly and vulnerable is predicted to ensure protection.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media