Gallery: Inishowen celebrates officially opening of library extension

Ann Gallagher, Parents' Association preparing to the cut the ribbon to officially opening the new library extension at St. Aengus' NS, Bridgend. From left, are: Lilly Gallagher, Seamus McGowan, school principal, Caitriona Uí Murchú Caoimhe Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, chairman, Board of Governors, Claire Burgess, Parents' Association, and Senan Gallagher. PHOTOS: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
