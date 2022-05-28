Gallery: Relay for Life coffee morning fundraiser in Buncrana

A fundraising coffee morning in aid of Relay for Life was in held in O'Flaherty's Bar, Buncrana on Friday.
Mags Magowan with Catherine Forshaw and her son Ryan. PHOTOS: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Inishowen Athletic Club’s Pauric McKinney makes his way along Lower Main Street during the Buncrana 5K on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics
