Gallery: Over 250 tractors take part in Billy McCracken memorial tractor run

Over 250 tractors take part in Billy McCracken memorial tractor run in Newtowncunningham to raise funds for St. Luke’s Patient Cancer Fund
Tractors ready for the start at the Billy McCracken Memorial Tractor Run. PHOTOS: Clive Wasson
The children from Cloontagh NS celebrate their First Communion Day. PHOTOS: Kerrie Quinn, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.