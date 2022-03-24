Throwback Thursday: Cockhill Celtic FC Annual Prizegiving (2009)

Kara Doherty, (seated centre) receiving the Cockhill Celtic FC Club Person of the Year - John Caldwell Memorial Perpetual Cup from his wife Jean and daughter Kerry at the clubs Annual Presentation Dinner Dance in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Included seated from left, are Hugo Doyle, Inishowen Blinds, Buncrana sponsor of the presentation awards, and Joe McLaughlin, club chairman. Standing from left, are committee members, Shaun McClean, Dermott O'Donnell, Paul McKinney, Tommy S. Doherty, Leo McColgan, Mickey Doherty, Tommy Doherty, and William O'Connor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.