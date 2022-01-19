Inishowen artist Sinead Smyth to exhibit new paintings in Derry.

Inishowen artist Sinéad Smyth will present a collection of paintings completed over the last two years with a focus on celebrating light.

The exhibition will be launched by Noelle McAlinden on Tuesday, February 1 at 7pm.

“Noelle is an amazing friend and colleague. She is an Independent Creative Adviser, Educator, Curator, Artist, Mentor, Arts and Human Rights Activist, Cultural Programmer and TED X Speaker. It will be wonderful to have her speak in Derry again.”, said Sinéad.

The word ‘lucent’ means glowing with or giving off light.

“The past two years have been very difficult for us all. At times it’s felt like running a marathon in the dark where the finish line keeps being moved away from us.

“The invitation to show my work from Stephen Batts of Echo Echo was very welcomed. I had shown my work there before several years ago and am delighted to share my paintings again in this beautiful space.

“We agreed to open on St. Brigid’s Day as a way of celebrating lengthening light and a more hopeful outlook, in the days ahead.”

“Sinéad's a brilliant painter and we are so happy to be able to have her back for her second exhibition at Echo Echo Dance Theatre”- Stephen Batts, Artistic Director.

The paintings are a collection of works which communicate different ideas and experiences like my attempt to make friends with the sea through sea swimming, my increased connection with nature, the pressures of Covid Lockdowns on family and personal life, and moments of freedom in the landscape around my home in Carndonagh.

“My painting ‘Still life’, painted in March 2020, explores household items by remembering how these arrived on my shelves and in my cupboards.

“Thinking of the friends and family that gifted these to my home, the connections between vessels and home, symbols of plenty and memory and weaving these into my painting practice.

“During lockdown I used my painting practice to try and make sense of the waiting, hoping, holding your breath and being still…Still life …goes on.”

This collection includes landscapes, seascapes and portraits, abstract and imaginative works in oil paint and mixed media.

The exhibition will be open from February, 1 to March 29 from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday at Echo Echo Dance Theatre, Waterloo House, Magazine Street in Derry. Please observe Public Health Guidelines on Covid, masks are compulsory.

Please call Tel: +44 (0) 28 7130 8883 for enquiries or personal viewings outside of given hours.