Buncrana gardaí hunt for two youths trying to steal car badges

Gardai in Buncrana are on the hunt for two youths who attempted to steal car badges from vehicles.
The pair were spotted most recently in the Lisowen Avenue area of the town on February 6 at around 8pm.
It is understood that gardaí may have footage of the incident. However, gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 074 93 20540.
