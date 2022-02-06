Emergency services at scene of a crash in Stranorlar - delays expected

The scene of the road traffic collision in Stranorlar
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Stranorlar.
The crash occurred in the region of the bridge which spans the River Finn and joins the twin towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar.
Traffic disruption is likely in the area.
No further information is available at present.
