Weather Warning for snow-ice for Donegal issued

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued
A Moderate (yellow) weather warning for snow-ice for Donegal has been issued by Donegal County Council.
They say that the alert from Met Eireann indicates that some icy stretches are expected expected overnight.
The warning is valid from 3am tomorrow morning (Friday February 4) until 10am.
Affected counties include Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.
Motorists and householders are asked to take the necessary precautions in such situations.
Event: Yellow Snow/Ice
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Fri. 04/02 @ 3AM
Valid to: Fri. 04/02 @ 10AM
Affected Areas: Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo
