Search

15 Nov 2022

Peter Casey seeks permission for Buncrana apartments

The Former Presidential candidate Peter Casey has sought permission for a new apartment block in Buncrana

Former presidential candidate calls Donegal minister "a complete disaster"

Peter Casey

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Nov 2022 8:40 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Former Presidential candidate Peter Casey wants to build a new three-storey apartment block in Buncrana.

The millionaire businessman, who lives in Greencastle, has sought planning permission from Donegal County Council for the apartments.

The proposed development, at Luddan, would see the construction of a three-storey apartment block containing 12 apartments.

Documents were lodged with Donegal County Council this week and contain a provision for connection to the main sewer and all associated site works.

Body of woman found after River Finn search operation

The search operation was stood down on Tuesday afternoon after the body of a woman was found

A decision is due from the local authority in January.

Casey is the Executive Chairman of Claddagh Resources, the US-based recruitment company he founded.

In 2018, he put himself forward as a presidential campaign and finished second to Michael D Higgins. Casey polled 342,727 votes – 23.3 per cent of the votes cast.

He also ran in the European Parliament election in 2019, but failed to win a seat in the Midlands-North West constituency.

At the last general election in 2020, Casey ran as a candidate in the Donegal constituency, but was elimated on the fourth count, taking 1,142 first preference votes. He also ran in the Dublin West constituency, where he took 213 votes and exited on the second count.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media