Peter Casey seeks permission for Buncrana apartments

Peter Casey
Former Presidential candidate Peter Casey wants to build a new three-storey apartment block in Buncrana.
The millionaire businessman, who lives in Greencastle, has sought planning permission from Donegal County Council for the apartments.
The proposed development, at Luddan, would see the construction of a three-storey apartment block containing 12 apartments.
Documents were lodged with Donegal County Council this week and contain a provision for connection to the main sewer and all associated site works.
A decision is due from the local authority in January.
Casey is the Executive Chairman of Claddagh Resources, the US-based recruitment company he founded.
In 2018, he put himself forward as a presidential campaign and finished second to Michael D Higgins. Casey polled 342,727 votes – 23.3 per cent of the votes cast.
He also ran in the European Parliament election in 2019, but failed to win a seat in the Midlands-North West constituency.
At the last general election in 2020, Casey ran as a candidate in the Donegal constituency, but was elimated on the fourth count, taking 1,142 first preference votes. He also ran in the Dublin West constituency, where he took 213 votes and exited on the second count.
